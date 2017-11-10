Mwawi sets condition for Queens return

Malawi’s star netballer Mwawi Kumwenda has welcomed her recall to the Malawi Queens squad but has set a condition for her return.

Mwawi through her manager has demanded Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) to resolve issues surrounding her expulsion from camp last month.

Mwawi missed five games after she was booted out of camp and dropped from the Queens squad that went to Australia last month for the Fast Netball Series.

To the surprise of many netball lovers who thought they will miss Mwawi for a while, NAM through General Secretary Carol Bapu has recalled Mwawi to join camp for the upcoming England test series.

However, Mwawi’s manager Hlupikire Chalamba says as much as Mwawi is always excited and committed to represent Malawi and play with the Queens, as her manager and legal advisor, she has advised her to wait until a better understanding of what transpired during the last call up which led to her expulsion from camp.

“Whilst she really wants to play, I personally have reservations at this moment on the availability of a conducive environment for her effective participation, especially when I consider what transpired during the previous call up and the fact that the circumstances around her expulsion have not been cleared yet.

“As Mwawi’s Manager, let me express my concern with the manner in which Mwawi was expelled from camp. We are both well aware that Mwawi provided reasons beforehand for reporting late.

If NAM found such reasons to have been unacceptable, then you would have accorded her a chance to be properly, fairly and impartially heard before enforcing a decision to expel her,” says Chalamba in the letter.

The manager further says the fact that the former Queens coach Sam Kanyenda was against Mwawi’s expulsion raises even more deep concerns, because the coach himself should have been the one to exercise such disciplinary oversight of his players.

She suspects that there may be other factors that resulted in such an arbitrary decision from NAM and says that the manner in which the decision was undertaken only served to further ridicule and stigmatize Mwawi.

“Specifically, NAM opted to publicly denounce Mwawi in front of her teammates and demanded her removal from camp. This is in spite of the fact that Mwawi had been earlier welcomed by the coach and had already commenced training with her teammates,” adds Chalamba in the letter.

She continued by saying that this kind of working relationship is not healthy for Mwawi and even her teammates especially considering that this is not the first time that Mwawi had such concerning actions.

Chalamba says she need to understand from NAM what happened, and how they can move forward amicably for the betterment of national interests that are at stake.

“Once this is done, I will be comfortable to release Mwawi- having the firm assurance that the best interests of Mwawi and the Queens are well safeguarded by NAM,” says Chalamba.