MCP warned of recycled politicians

A political expert in Malawi has warned opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of recycled politicians who are now flocking to join the party.

The sentiments follow the joining of Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma who was in People’s Party (PP).

MCP has since honoured Zikhale Ng’oma with Strategy Advisor position for the party.

In an interview with Malawi24, political expert Wonderful Mkhutche advised MCP to restrain from using recycled politicians in its rebranding strategy.

“MCP seems to be serious about its efforts for 2019. But the party should be courteous. There is new political blood that can ably fill in such roles. The party has to trust the young generation. It has won the just held by-elections from the youth vote bearing in mind the young population in Malawi. Using the old guards will partly drag the party to old ways of doing politics,” said Mkhutche.

He added that Zikhale cannot not be a game changer for the party arguing the party has already positioned itself “well” a head of the 2019 elections.

Mkhutche further said the party should consider introducing new names of young generation who can hold its pillars.

MCP embarked on rebranding strategy to have new MCP from the old MCP that was characterized as a “blood shedding” party.