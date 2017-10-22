Nomads beat Moyale to increase lead

Be Forward Wanderers thrashed Moyale 3-1 to increase their lead at the top of the Super League to seven points.

Wanderers now have 54 points, seven ahead of Nyasa Big Bullets who have leapfrogged Silver Strikers into second position after beating Blue Eagles 3 nil while Silver lost to Red Lions 1 nil.

Coming from a draw against Chitipa in Karonga on Saturday, the Nomads needed to step up in their game against Moyale at Mzuzu Stadium to ensure a successful trip to the Northern Region. And step up they did.

Precious Sambani found the back of the net nine minutes into the game, rising highest to head home a captain Joseph Kamwendo corner.

Esau Kanyenda then doubled Nomads’ lead seven minutes later.

After the goal, the soldiers started pressurising the Nomads and could have been rewarded in the 20th minutes when Deus Nkutu came close to scoring only to be denied by Richard Chipuwa.

Jamveka Gwesani then pulled one back for Moyale in the 32nd minutes before Zondiwe Munthali scored a beauty in the 40th minute but the linesman’s flag was already up for offside.

For the second half, Wanderers pulled out Jabulani Linje and Felix Zulu bringing in Isaac Kaliati and Ernest Tambe.

The later doubled their lead when Khumbo Ngambi scored the third goal through a header from another Kamwendo corner kick.

The game ended 3 — 1 to Wanderers.

Coach Yasin Osman was happy with the win and to return home with four points.

“People who were watching this match enjoyed it and am happy my boys did what exactly I told them to do, returning from the North with 4 points is not easy.

“Now we are looking to the next game against our rivals Nyasa Big Bullets, we promise our fans a positive result,” said Osman.

While Moyale head coach Nicholas Mhango said his goalkeeper should have stopped all the three goals.

“How can he let all three goals pass him, and to the referees they let us down, hope you saw him denying our clear goal and giving us a red card,” said Mhango.