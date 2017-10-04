Church leaders asked to fight HIV/AIDS

Church leaders have been urged to step up efforts in the fight against further spread of HIV and AIDS in the country.

This has been stated by CCAP Synod of Livingstonia Lilongwe Presbyterian clerk Reverend Timothy Nyirenda.

In his remarks, Nyirenda said religious leaders have a big role to play in a bid to reduce further spread of HIV/AIDS.

He added that church leaders are mandated to assist the nation in the 90-90-90 campaign.

Nyirenda said spiritual leaders should realise that their work is not to preach in church only but to also take part in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

“We want to help those who are living with HIV and AIDS to come in the open and for us to assist them spiritually to live with hope,” he explained.

He uttered that people living with HIV deserve better as they are like any human being.