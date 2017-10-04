We have learnt from past mistakes — Mzuni

After being booted out of the Carlsberg Cup in early stages, Mzuni have claimed that they are now a much wiser team as they begin their FISD Challenge Cup campaign today.

The students will host Premier Bet Wizard in a knockout Fisd Challenge Cup game that will take place at Mzuzu Stadium.

The encounter takes place a day after Wizards sacked their head coach Trevor Kajawa due to poor performances.

In an interview with Malawi24, the club’s assistant coach Mc Nerbert Kadzuwa said they have learnt from past mistakes.

“We are ready yes even our boys are ready to fight. Last time we learnt a lot after being booted out by Dwangwa United in Carlsberg Cup so a win is a must for the team,” he said.

He added that they will not underrate Wizards who have failed to win in their last 10 games.

“Any team in the Super League is a good team and Wizards too is a good side so we have told our boys not to underrate them but to win if possible with many goals,” said Kadzuwa.

He also revealed that the club has no an injury concerns as all players are available for selections.

Mzuni are in good form having recorded two wins and a draw in their last three games including a win over city rivals Moyale on Sunday.