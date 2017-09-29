Mkalapa launches album on Sunday

Gospel fans in the capital Lilongwe are expected to flock to the ICA Marque on Sunday as Chimwemwe Mkalapa is expected to launch her CD and DVD titled “Angakhale bwanji Golide.”

It will be the second time for Mkalapa to launch an album at Sheaffer ICA Marque as in 2015 she also launched an album titled Thawileko.

Speaking with Malawi24, Mkalapa promised to give out the best performance during the launch on Sunday saying it is going to be a marvellous event.

“It has been a while since I performed live on stage and I have taken my time to prepare and work on shortfalls that usually occur in such events that is why I am confident that fans will not be disappointed after the show,” she told Malawi24.

Angakhale Bwanji Golide is Mkalapa’s third album in her music career and has 8 songs that were recorded at Dilli records by Dilli Issa.

The album has songs like Abusa Ndipelekezeni and Kumwamba Mkwaulere famously known as Midoli which is enjoying lots of airplay in local radios.

The launch will be spiced up by performances from Maggie Mangani, Thoko Katimba, Kondwani Chirwa, Favored Martha, Steve Spesho, Eliza Mponya, Soul Savers praise team, King David, Balaam hitmaker Walusungu Kishombe and many more.

The show will start at 1 pm and fans are expected to pay K1,500 at the door.