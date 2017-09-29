Teen commits suicide

A 15-year-old boy hanged himself at Chibavi location in Mzuzu following a quarrel over a phone.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu Police Station Cecilia Mfune, the teenager Ulunji Gondwe left home on Tuesday morning after he quarrelled with his sister over a missing cellphone.

Ulunji was accused of stealing the cellphone.

“The parents looked for him all day but to no avail. On Wednesday he was found hanging dead in a nearby dilapidated house,” said Mfune.

The matter was reported to Chibavi Police Unit and police officers together with medical personnel visited the scene.

Postmortem conducted revealed death was due to suffocation.

Ulunji Gondwe hailed from Chendo Village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.