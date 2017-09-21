Four netted for stealing maize mill

Four men are in custody at Mangochi Police after they were arrested following a tip-off from members of the community.

The four are alleged to have broke into a building that housed a maize mill.

They are said to have dismantled and went away with a maize mill worthy K1.2 million.

It is reported that the maize mill was donated by the Catholic Church and placed at a school in the district in order to be helping people around the area.

The men left the scene of the crime only to be arrested after Police instituted investigations in the case.

Three suspects namely White Molesi, 36, Simon Elisha, 27 and Joseph Khombe, 42 were apprehended at Chilipa trading centre following a tip-off from members of the general public.

The forth suspect James Chisonga, 34 was arrested at Bawi in Ntcheu district after the three suspects mentioned him.

Police have also recovered the maize mill after the suspects revealed that they sold it at a price of K500,000 at Lunzu Trading centre in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the four suspects have been charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony therein. They will appear before court soon.

