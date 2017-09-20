Malawians urged to join hands in child protection

Mulanje Child Justice Magistrate has asked Malawians to join hands in protecting children and desist from sexual abuse.

The magistrate Smart Maluwasa said this as he expressed concern over rising number of child abuse cases in the district.

Maluwasa said sexual abuse and harassment are factors contributing to unwanted pregnancies and school dropouts in the district.

Maluwasa expressed alarm at cases of child abuse that are mostly perpetrated by parents and relations of the victims.

In a related development, one of the gender activists in the country has asked law enforcers to keep arresting perpetrators of sexual abuse.

The activist Emma Kaliya made the call following the rising numbers of cases of incest and defilement.

She pointed out that lack of stiff punishment to the offenders as one of the factors leading to an increase in the issues of child abuses.