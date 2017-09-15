Malawians should be sensitized on reforms – Speaker

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has emphasized on the need to civic educate Malawians on various reforms such as Electoral Law Reform Bill and other amendments.

Msowoya made the remarks during a meeting with diplomats on preparedness of Parliament to handle the Electoral Law Reform Bill and other amendments including constitutional amendments that are being proposed.

Among other things during the meeting, Msowoya explained the need for the 28 day requirement after gazetting to allow tabling in the house and the need for public awareness and participation for reforms to have real meanings.

The Speaker met with European Union Elections Observation follow up mission led by Brigitte Markussen and she was accompanied by European Union Ambassador to Malawi Marchel Germann.

Recently, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) met Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera in a meeting where future elections featured highly.

Of utmost importance to the two parties was a discussion on the implementation of 50+1 percent system of electing a president.

PAC Chairperson Dr Felix Chingota and Chakwera also discussed issues surrounding Local Government Act (LGA) reforms.

In his remarks, Chingota said the country would like to see 50+1 implemented since it will allow Malawians to have a leader chosen by the majority of voters.

Chingota added that the religious body is also advocating for implementation of Local Government Act reforms which among other recommendations would see removal of Members of Parliament’s voting power at council level.