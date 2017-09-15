Standard Bank varsity bursary hailed

Malawians in the country have hailed Standard Bank of Malawi for launching a K120 million bursary program for university students.

The program will benefit students from five public institutions of higher learning namely Chancellor College, Malawi Polytechnic, Malawi University of Science and Technology, Mzuzu University and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Reacting to the gesture on Standard Bank of Malawi Facebook page, Malawians commended the bank saying that the program will help the needy students.

In his comment Michael Phiri said. “This is very good development.”

Bruce Mulenga also hailed Standard Bank of Malawi for the bursary.

“Good gesture of goodwill by the bank especially that they have contributed much to the country as this is corporate social responsibility,” he said.

As part of the program, each of the varsities will receive K30 million in tranches split over the next three years.

Speaking during the launch in Blantyre, Standard Bank Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Frank Chantaya said the bank will invest a total of K120 million for the next three years.

“The bursary program will cater for six students from each university until they finish their university education. The objective of this initiative is to ease financial problems faced by some of the students,” said Chantaya