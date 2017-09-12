Man commits suicide

A 44-year-old man in Blantyre killed himself on Sunday after he was found sexually abusing his three granddaughters.

According to police report, on 9th September around midnight, the man, Edward Standi, was caught in a dwelling house of his three granddaughters caressing their legs.

It is reported that the girls are all under 14 years and when they noticed that a man was touching their legs, they shouted for help.

Community members came and found the girls’ grandfather hiding in one of the rooms.

The matter was later reported to village headman M’dala on the same night who ordered the grandfather to be dipped in mud water as his punishment.

After this was done unto him, the man left for his home village where he later hanged himself.

On Sunday morning, his sister Felister Magombo decided to cheer him only to find him hanging to the roof with a rope around his neck.

A Clinical Officer of Lundu Health Centre visited the scene of crime and the medical practitioner viewed the dead body and revealed that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from M’dala village in the area of Traditional Authority Chigaru in Blantyre.