Road accident kills Nkhatabay Escom boss

A road accident has claimed the life of Patrick Ngonya who until his death was district engineer for Nkhatabay Escom.

Nkhatabay Police Spokesperson Ignatius Esau said during early hours of Monday Ngonya was driving a Toyota Hilux pick-up registration number BR 8147 from Chintheche heading to Dwangwa direction.

According to Esau, upon arrival at Malaza trading centre he failed to negotiate a corner thereby losing control of his motor vehicle.

“The motor vehicle overturned once and the driver died on spot due to head injuries whereas the passenger escaped unhurt,” Esau said.

The death of Patrick Ngonya, 38, who hailed from Mkombanyama village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district brings to four the a total number of people who have died due to road accidents in the district since the onset of the month of September.