Moyale beats Reds

Moyale Barracks started their Super League second round on a good note after beating Red Lions on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Kaning’ina soldiers won 2-1 to collect three points at the expense of the Zomba based soldiers.

Red Lions remain top of the league.All season player Khuda Myaba put the ball in the back of the net in the last minute of the first half to make it 1-0 in favour of Moyale.

In the second half, both teams came up with new ideas but Moyale were the first to use theirs through Deus Nkutu who found the back of the net in the 65th minutes to double the home side’s lead.

Red Lions pulled one back two minutes later through Mphatso Ngwira but it was not enough as the visitors ended up losing 2-1.

Red Lions coach Pritchard Mwansa said poor officiation was one of the reasons his team lost.

“Yes we lost the game we are going back to see what went wrong and we hope we are going to make it since second round has just started.

“Officiating has now become an everyday song almost in every game and you media you must help us to preach this message, these people are killing the game of football in Malawi,” said Mwansa.

Following the win, Moyale Barracks now have 25 points.

It’s also a good start for Moyale’s new Head Coach Nicolas Mhango although he was not on the Soldiers’ bench and was seen sending instructions to his assistant Charles Kamanga who was on the touchline.