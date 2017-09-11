BB supporters charged with malicious damage

Nyasa Big Bullets supporters arrested after the Carlsberg Cup final on Saturday are facing charges of malicious damage and unlawful wounding.

According to Lingadzi Police Station Publicist Foster Benjamin, the five are Benson Haji, 43, Gauti Phiri aged 32, Gift Nazombe, 29, Godfrey Kumwembe and MacDonald Suwali.

Police arrested the five Nyasa Big Bullets supporters at Bingu National Stadium for damaging a Be Forward Wanderers bus and injuring players and officials.

The incident took place outside the northern gate of the stadium as Wanderers’ bus was exiting following the team’s loss in the Carlsberg Cup finals on Saturday.

According to Benjamin, as the team was exiting the gate, Wanderers found Bullets supporters chanting mocking songs and banging the bus.

“Irked by the conduct, Wanderers apprehended one Bullets fan, Benson Haji, and dragged him into their bus,” Benjamin explained.

He went on to say that this was erupted as the chanting rival camp went on rampage pelting stones, injuring five from Wanderers side and damaging six side glasses of the bus.

Police then rushed to the scene to contain the violence and arrested five suspects.