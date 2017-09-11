A referee in Mzuzu was taken to hospital on Saturday after football fans assaulted him.

Referee James Chisunkha was on Saturday beaten up by angry Ekwendeni United supporters during a game between Ekwendeni United and Fish Eagles fc in the Simama League.

During the game that was played for only 27 minutes, Ekwendeni United were the first to score and Fish Eagles equalised in the 24th minute.

Two minutes later, a player for Ekwendeni United was fouled in the opponent’s box but Chisunkha said play on.

In the 27th minute, Fish Eagles scored their second goal which led to misunderstanding between Ekwendeni officials and officiating panel.

The game was stopped for more than half an hour forcing the referee to prematurely end the match saying he could not continue officiating the game since there was no security for the referees.

This angered supporters who invaded the pitch and started beating Chisunkha and his linesman.

At the moment, both Northern region football Association (NRFA) and Northern region Referees committee are yet to release a report on the game.

Last season, Ekwendeni United were banned from using their home ground following similar behaviour of its supporters who always disturb games once their team is losing.