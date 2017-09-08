Teenager killed in road accident

A road accident that happened at Luwazi turn-off along the Nkhatabay-Mzuzu road has claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

Nkhatabay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau has identified the victim as Lyson Kaunda.

Esau said a 34-year-old man identified as Brighton Luhanga was driving an Ipsum Saloon registration number BLK 3094 from Mzuzu heading to Nkhatabay with seven passengers on board.

“Upon reaching Luwazi turn-off, he hit Lyson who was trying to cross the road from right hand side to the left,” said Esau.

Lyson was taken to Nkhatabay district hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

The driver has been locked up and a case of causing death by reckless driving awaits him.

Lyson Kaunda hailed from Zamlomo village, Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhatabay district.