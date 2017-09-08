Killer father dies

A father who killed his two sons with a gun is dead.

The killer who was a prison officer was on bail for killing his sons in 2015.

He collapsed at his home on Thursday.

Chichiri Prison Station officer, Evance Chisi, died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was taken after collapsing at Sunnyside in Blantyre.

“He collapsed due to high blood pressure and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Malawi Prison Services (MPS) spokesperson Smart Maliro told the local media.

Chisi who is survived by six children hailed from Nkosanamoyo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba.

In 2015, Chisi shot dead his two sons with a service pistol because they were reportedly causing trouble.

He was still answering charges for killing his sons but was out on bail.