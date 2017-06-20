Eugene Khumbanyiwa flies Malawi flag: stars in Rakka

Malawi’s cinema giant Eugene Khumbanyiwa has yet again made the country proud having starred in a move titled Rakka alongside Hollywood stars.

The science fiction product adds up to the number of works Khumbanyiwa has been involved in, in the category.

Rakka was directed by South African-Canadian film director Neill Blomkamp.

The Malawian flag bearer feels honoured to have been part and parcel of the project.

On Monday he shared the good news on social media platform, Facebook.

In the movie, he plays Amir, saviour of mankind.

The film heavyweight urges people to have an eye on the project and appreciate the fun. It is on videos’ platform YouTube.

A few days after it was put on the site, the movie has been subjected to a myriad views. The feedback is likely to get more overwhelming with Malawians excited to see their countryman in another international movie.

Eugene previously appeared in Blomkamp’s District 9 which was shot in South Africa. In the project, he played the role of a paralysed Nigerian by the name of Obasanjo.

He was also involved in a big selling Hollywood movie, Death Race 3 alongside Danny Trejo. Then he went on to have his input on another South African science fiction, Chappie which was also directed by Blomkamp.

The South African based actor is making strides to market Malawi through film. Rakka is not end of the story as he will take part in other major movie projects.