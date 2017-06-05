Two killed over land

Two women have been killed by their three cousins after the five family members failed to agree on how to share a piece of land in Dedza district, Malawi24 has learnt.

Dedza Police Spokesperson Edward Kabango identified the two as Kalementina Clemence Nazario, 40, from Chimkombero village and Helemence Mdyakamba, 30, from Mkhwamba village who agreed with the three suspects to resolve their differences over the small piece of the land.

According to Kabango, in the course of their discussions a fight broke out and Nazario was stabbed on the chest and died on the scene while Mdyakamba was severely injured and she died a day later at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where she was referred.

Postmortem results showed that the two women died of internal injuries.

Meanwhile the three suspects have been arrested.

The three suspects are Wombetsani Chipila, 49, Felix Chipila, 42, all from Lunguzi village and Roneck Boniface, 27, from Lunguzi village all from Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

Meanwhile, the police are advising members of the general public not to take the law in their hands whenever they have differences but should rather seek advice from responsible people.