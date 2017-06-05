Muslims urged to live in harmony during Ramadan

Muslims in the country have been asked to put full efforts into prayer during this Holy month of Ramadan so as to allow God to provide them with all the things they need in their lives.

Chairperson for Mia Foundation, Sidik Muhammad Mia, made the call after donating food items meant for breaking Iftah to Muslim communities in Chikhwawa and Nsanje districts on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 after the donation, the former Transport Minister said the Islamic teaching has an aspect of charity and observed that doing charity is a must for every Muslim who can afford to donate.

He said that it is against this background that the Mia family decided to at least share the little they have with their fellow Muslims in the country so that the other Muslims may also benefit from the charitable activities.

“Both as a Muslim and somebody who believes in the Islamic faith, I consider it as an important aspect that every year in this Holy month I should be able to donate and give out to my fellow Muslims by distributing food items and sometimes even money to help them start some small scale businesses,” Mia said.

According to Mia, such kind of charitable works will also be done in Zomba, Balaka, Machinga and Mangochi within this Holy month of Ramadan where over 15,000 people are also expected to benefit.”We are going to complete with all the mosques in the Shire Valley by the end of this week and we are also going ahead with the charitable work in Zomba, Balaka, Machinga, Mangochi and Mulanje in the next week,” promised Mia.

On politics, the Shire Valley based political king maintained that he rejected an offer to join Malawi Congress Party saying his decision to quit frontline politics was the right one for him, his family and for Malawi.However, he was quick to say that he will make a proper announcement on which party to join or not in due course.