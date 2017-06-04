‘Robert Mugabe is an angel’

ZANU PF youth secretary Kudzanai Chipanga has equated Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to an angel and that the 93-year-old leader will be part of those vetting righteous people who will go to heaven on The Judgement Day.
‘Angel’ Mugabe to vet people for Heaven
In an unprecedented grovelling and bootlicking address amounting to serious blasphemy, Chipanga told thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a meeting at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, that Mugabe’s late mother, Mbuya Bona, was inspired by God to name the veteran leader as Gabriel.
“Truly speaking, in heaven there is God and here on earth there is an angel called Robert Gabriel Mugabe. You are representing God here on earth,” Chipanga has been quoted by NewsDay of Zimbabwe.
Chipanga said people should not think that he was dramatising by equating Mugabe to an angel.
“But he is an angel. Who doesn’t know that God’s angels are called Gabriel?” Chipanga rhetorically asked the bemused crowd. “I promise you, people, that when we go to heaven don’t be surprised to see Robert Gabriel Mugabe standing beside God vetting people into heaven. Gushungo, you are an angel.“Amai Mugabe, you are a wife of an angel so when people enter heaven and when it’s Zimbabwe’s turn, you will be seated there, with secretary for administration (Ignatius) Chombo having names, while you will be vetting those whom you know.”
The Zanu PF youth leader also claimed he would be playing a part in vetting Zimbabwean youths while Grace would be vetting women to enter into heaven on the basis of supporting Zanu PF.
On his turn, President Mugabe he was aware that “some leaders are approaching witchdoctors” so they could succeed him. He described as power-hungry those canvassing to succeed him, urging them to wait for the party’s elective congress in 2019.