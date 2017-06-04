‘Robert Mugabe is an angel’

ZANU PF youth secretary Kudzanai Chipanga has equated Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to an angel and that the 93-year-old leader will be part of those vetting righteous people who will go to heaven on The Judgement Day.

In an unprecedented grovelling and bootlicking address amounting to serious blasphemy, Chipanga told thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a meeting at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, that Mugabe’s late mother, Mbuya Bona, was inspired by God to name the veteran leader as Gabriel.

“Truly speaking, in heaven there is God and here on earth there is an angel called Robert Gabriel Mugabe. You are representing God here on earth,” Chipanga has been quoted by NewsDay of Zimbabwe.

Chipanga said people should not think that he was dramatising by equating Mugabe to an angel.

“But he is an angel. Who doesn’t know that God’s angels are called Gabriel?” Chipanga rhetorically asked the bemused crowd.