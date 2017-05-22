Sam Ganda buried, family urged to avoid property grabbing

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has urged family members of the late Sam Ganda to desist from property grabbing.

This was said on Sunday in Mwanza during the burial of Ganda who died on Tuesday in India after battling with cancer.

Ganda was the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje and once served as deputy minister of transport.

Nankhumwa said in such a situation there is need to refrain from grabbing property from the widow and children.

“I ask the family members to desist from property grabbing as this is not the way to go,” said Nankhumwa.

Ganda died at the age of 53 and he is survived by a wife and two children.