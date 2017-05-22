Our Lady of Wisdom ignite hostel fundraising drive

Heads are banging at Our Lady of Wisdom Girls Secondary School as the drive to fundraise for a girls’ hostel at the school has begun with a bang.

Led by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) on Saturday, the school held a big walk from the school premises in Limbe to the Catholic Institute (C.I) in the commercial city of Blantyre seeking funds from well-wishers.

At the moment, the school has a day secondary school with temporary hostels occupied by some self-boarders.

According to the PTA Chairperson, Dr Paul Mokocho, the drive in total has set sights on funds amounting to MK1 Billion but they have plans to realise an initial amounting of MK300 Million so that the hostel project can start this year.

“We have embarked on this project because we want the students to spend more of their time on their lessons. You may wish to know that most of these girls travel for at least 1 to 2 hours to get to school, a time that they would not have wasted if they were at the same school. This is why we want to have the hostel at the school so that our students concentrate on their studies fully,” Dr Makocho told Malawi24 at the end of the walk.

Makocho also said that most students have hiccups to go to school during the rainy season leading to some of them being absent from school – something which he said is very bad for the education of a girl child.

He added that this has also been pushed by parents who feel that it is high time the institution had state of the art boarding facilities as it is one of the oldest education institutions in Blantyre.

According to Dr Makocho, as part of the drive, a dinner and dance has been organized this Friday at Victoria Garden in Blantyre.

On his part, Vicar General of Archdiocese of Blantyre Fr Boniface Tamani called on well-wishers and the corporate world to join the course.

Thandi Kammkhudza, a form 4 student at the school said the project was long overdue since the students really need a hostel so that they should spend full time at school.

She said that it is worrisome that parents are spending a lot of money for transport for the students, some of whom go to extent of using taxis which are expensive than the public commuters just to catch up with a class session.

Well-wishers and alumni are being asked to visit the school to get the bank details for them to make the donations.