The semifinal draw for the ongoing Airtel Top 8 Challenge Cup has been conducted.

Be Forward Wanderers have been draw against Moyale Barracks.

The Lali Lubani side saw off Azam Tigers 3-1 on aggregate while Moyale came out victorious with an impressive 6-2 aggregate win over Mafco on Saturday.

The other match will involve Kamuzu Barracks and winners between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers currently playing the second leg at Mulanje Park.

The Soldiers walked over Blue Eagles 6-2 on aggregate on Saturday.

In the match between Silver and Bullets, it is the Central Bankers that hold the first leg win. They won 1 nil over the Peoples team a week ago.

DRAW

Kamuzu Barracks Vs Silver Strikers/ Nyasa Big Bullets.

Be Forward Wanderers vs Moyale Barracks.

ANALYSIS TO FOLLOW.