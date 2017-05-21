Peter has sought wisdom from late Bingu in current budget

An economist has expressed optimism that the 2017/2018 National Budget presented by Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe on Friday will improve Malawi if implemented accordingly just as the budgets produced during late Bingu wa Mutharika’s regime.

In an exclusive interview with Malawi24, the economist Joshua Mbewe said the 2017/2018 National budget is promising and can make Malawi’s economy grow.

“The national budget can be described as “pro poor and inspiring” this is the return of original Goodall Gondwe who steered the economy during late Bingu wa Mutharika’s regime. If implemented as presented without any diversions on resources we will achieve the ambitious single digit figure on inflation come 2018,” Mbewe told Malawi24.

“Inflation has been going down for 10 months now from 24.3% to 14.6%, this is no mean achievement. I am so optimistic that with resumption of budgetary support from IMF and other international donors we will see a robust economic growth as pressure of serving debts will be decreased and that will enhance proper and full utilization of our resources,” he added.

Government has also been pat on the back for increasing funding in ministries like education, agriculture and health because, according to Mbewe, such areas are key to development.

“Allocating of huge resources in education, agriculture and health is a welcome development because these are key ministries of development growth.

“We have also seen the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on milk, this is good because farmers will realise more money now and enhance disposable income,” Mbewe said.

According to Mbewe, the removal of VAT on milk will also help consumers to be healthy and contribute positively to the country’s socioeconomic development because of a fair price of the product.

“VAT removal is automatically a catalyst of inflation reduction. This is a budget which will bring cash to the poor, by upwards adjustment of minimum wage to K25000 and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) to K30000 government has really sacrificed a lot considering our economy,” Mbewe said.

He has assured Malawians that if the budget is implemented accordingly, the country will not be the same and this will be the county’s turning point of economic rebound.

“This is the turning point of the country and it is possible to see how the economy improved during the reign of Bingu Mutharika,” Mbewe added.

Government has also assured Malawians that it is making policies that will see the country out of the list of the poorest countries on the earth.