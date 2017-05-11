South Koreans found with Ivory at KIA

Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) have arrested two South Koreans for illegal possession and attempted exportation of ivory weighing 1.5 kilogrammes and valued at about MK2 million.

KIA Police Spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde Lee has identified the two as Hyun Ku Kim, 60, and Lee Sang Yong, 65, holders of Korean Passport numbers M62607707 and M07051676 respectively.

Chitonde told Malawi24 that the suspects were found in possession of the Ivory on Tuesday afternoon as one of them was geared to board a South African Airline flight.

“The Police security personnel manning the main terminal X-ray machine detained the bag after the X-ray machine detected the Ivory.

“The officers traced the owner of the bag, after they physically searched it and found five pieces of curved Game trophy (Ivory),” said Chitonde.

The suspected passenger, Hyun Ku Kim, accepted liability but also implicated his friend Yong, who he claimed gave him the ivory as a gift.

Further investigation by Police led to the arrest of Yong who also admitted the offence.

Kim will answer the charge of illegal possession of Ivory which is contrary to section 98 as read with Section 111 and 113 of National Parks and Wildlife Act 2004 while Yong will answer an offence of dealing in a Government Game Trophy (Ivory) contrary to section 91 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act of 2004.