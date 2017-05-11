Another murder: ‘wa kabaza’ brutally murdered

A bicycle taxi operator who was based in Balaka was on Tuesday brutally murdered in Ntcheu district.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigaru said the taxi operator, Labani Afiki, was hired by an unknown person to take him from Kankawo Trading Centre in Balaka to Ntonda trading centre in Ntcheu.

However, after leaving with the person Afiki did not return to Kankawo Trading Centre.

Later his body was found in a garden fifty meters away from Ndenga earth road with his bicycle beside him.

“Two big stones were also found near his body. The stones are believed to have been used in the murder,” said Chigalu.

Postmortem conducted by medical personnel revealed that death was due to severe bleeding secondary to head injuries.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the issue to arrest the killers.

Labani Afiki hailed from Lupanga village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.

Police have since advised all bicycle taxi operators to observe maximum caution when doing their trade.