Gabadinho Mhango

Gaba named Airtel Top 8 brand ambassador

31
Sports

Former Nyasa Big Bullets striker Gabadinho Mhango was unveiled as the brand ambassador of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be staged from 13 to 14 May 2017 where last season’ top perfomers will battle it out for the ultimate K15 million top prize.

During the ceremony, Airtel Malawi Limited also unveiled trophy for the tournament.

Frank Mhango“The Top 8 is the physical manifestation of K15 million worth of reasons for teams to battle. This tournament will also give a chance to fance through the commentator challenge whereby by they will be posting a 30 seconds voice note on the Airtel Facebook page where different prizes will be won,” said Airtel’ Marketing Director Emmanuel Kasambala.

On Saturday, Silver Strikers will welcome Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium while Mafco FC will play host to Moyale Barracks at Chitowe Stadium.

On Sunday, Azam Tigers will travel to Balaka to face Be Forward Wanderers, with Kamuzu Barracks hosting Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium.

The cup is being sponsored to the tune of K66 million per year for three years.

31 Comments

  2. Bestwell Kawayi Nyirenda Kedion on

    Chabwino tasintha taikapo Stainly sanudi………….smtyms u jst nid to be willing ro accept that Gaba’s talent has spoken for itself.ts nt even abt being a northener or wat.he’s z absolutely the best malawian player currently.inu zukupwetekani pati????.ts aitel brand ambassodor nt DDPP wateva there…..infact ts top 8

    Reply
  20. Owen Mtanga on

    May I request for context and explanation regarding this selection coz why Gaba? We have anumber of players currently playing in TNM Super League i,e Wadabwa,Manyenje just to name but afew, again Gaba is currently in SouthAfrica, so what does this selection mean?

    Reply

