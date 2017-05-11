Gaba named Airtel Top 8 brand ambassador

Former Nyasa Big Bullets striker Gabadinho Mhango was unveiled as the brand ambassador of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup in Lilongwe on Wednesday.
The first leg of the quarter-finals will be staged from 13 to 14 May 2017 where last season’ top perfomers will battle it out for the ultimate K15 million top prize.
During the ceremony, Airtel Malawi Limited also unveiled trophy for the tournament.
“The Top 8 is the physical manifestation of K15 million worth of reasons for teams to battle. This tournament will also give a chance to fance through the commentator challenge whereby by they will be posting a 30 seconds voice note on the Airtel Facebook page where different prizes will be won,” said Airtel’ Marketing Director Emmanuel Kasambala.
On Saturday, Silver Strikers will welcome Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium while Mafco FC will play host to Moyale Barracks at Chitowe Stadium.
On Sunday, Azam Tigers will travel to Balaka to face Be Forward Wanderers, with Kamuzu Barracks hosting Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium.
The cup is being sponsored to the tune of K66 million per year for three years.
