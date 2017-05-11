Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy excites fans

Progressive people move with time and it is of no surprise that the youthful generation is excited with the Carlsberg Urban Music festival which, since its inception, has created a platform for ardent youngsters to interact with their beloved urban musicians.

In its second year running, dubbed Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy, the event has also proven to be a stage where up-and-coming artists connect with their potential fan-base while experiencing the fun and the elegancy of associating with Carlsberg brand.

The show is on at College of Medicine Sports Complex this Sunday afternoon with a line-up of youthful and talented artists in the likes of Tay Grin of Tola hit-song, Phyzix, Ritaa, Theo, Martse, Sonye, Malinga Mafia, Sangie, Purple C, Charisma & Donzo, Sir Patricks and Kwin Bee.

Blantyre based John Kamwela was all over the moon when the list of performing artists was first released saying:

“Sindilephela nane ndilikonko..alibo maka Charisma ndi Kwin Bee pitilizani..(I can’t fail to be there. The list is good especially with Charisma and Kwin Bee. Keep it up).”

While Manýucho Freshquare Chilalika said: “Nice, can’t wait to be part of the fun.”

This year’s list has been packaged to make the show exciting and allow patrons enjoy the best from the performing artists. And the combination of performing artists is diverse from R&B, Hip-Hop, reggae and dancehall and Afro-Pop. Surely it is a show not to miss by any chance.

Carlsberg Brands Manager (alcoholic beverages), Twikale Chirwa said: “It is our continued commitment in giving consumers a first class Carlsberg brand experience. We want to offer urban musicians a platform to showcase their skills, develop the growing urban music genre and connect with our vibrant consumers directly.”

Chirwa emphasized Carlsberg Malawi’s objective of appreciating the country’s youngsters’ talent by providing a sustainable platform for them to harness and expose such talents.

12 artists have been lined up to perform on the day and the event will be hosted by Times Television presenter cum dancehall artist, Black Jack.

Patrons to the show will have to pay K3,000 (standard) on the door or buy three bottles of Carlsberg beer. For VIP its K7,000 or seven Carlsberg beer.

Meanwhile, Carlsberg Malawi has offered another opportunity for fans to patronize the show by winning entry tickets by posting on the company’s Facebook page a picture of them enjoying Carlsberg beer.

Apart from music performances, there will be assorted Carlsberg branded giveaways for consumers.

The Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy is one of the biggest events the company will be supporting after the recent national Chill DJ Battle won by DJ Trick from Blantyre.