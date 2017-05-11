Malawi seeks Brazil’s intervention on armyworms

Malawi will send experts to Brazil to learn how to control armyworms, government has said.

This comes after maize fields across the country were attacked by armyworms.

Although many farmers got bumper yields in Malawi in the past farming season, to some, the attack of armyworms on their gardens is to make them food insecure.

The worms that were resistant to pesticides that farmers have been using for the past years, destroyed crops on over 2000 hectares of maize fields in Malawi.

The situation forced farmers to physically kill the worms using hands.

Reacting on the matter, government through the ministry of foreign affairs has disclosed that it is to send agriculture experts to Brazil to learn on how to control the pest.

Disclosing during a meeting on Wednesday that saw Malawi signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade and investment with Brazil, foreign affairs minister Francis Kasaira said Malawi needs to have new methods of controlling the pest.

“This is something we really need to deal with now, it has affected many parts of this country,” said Kasaira.

Brazil foreign affairs minister Aloysio Nunes said the development will strengthen the bilateral relationship that the two countries have.

Apart from having advanced research facilities, Brazil also has experts on pest management.