Not getting better: Beta TV suspends TNM Super League beaming

Just a week into the 2017 TNM Super League season, Beta Television, who won the exclusive rights to beam the top flight football for three years, has announced that it will no longer continue beaming matches due to financial problems.

According to information made available to Malawi24, the decision was made on Thursday by Station Manager Theuns Bester who told employers at the station that beaming of matches has been suspended till sponsors are on board to finance the arrangement.

“We are no longer beaming Super League matches till we find sponsors to take us through to the whole arrangement,”Bester told his employers during a meeting before departing to Lilongwe.

The decision comes barely a week after it was announced that the station was on the verge of unveiling a sponsor for the beaming of matches this season.

And reacting to the development, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Treasurer Tiya Somba Banda says the natural flow of the contract will follow its course.

“We had a deal, we signed a contract and if one party is not fulfilling what is contained in the contract, the natural flow of the contract will follow its course,” he told Malawi24.

On last year’s K40 million which the station owes teams, Somba Banda said:”They will settle down that K40 million because we had a meeting where we all agreed to allow Beta Television to start paying in instalments of last year’s outstanding revenue where K32 million will be shared between the clubs,” he concluded.

The station failed to beam more matches last year when it only opted to cover games that were played at Kamuzu Stadium.

And just when everybody was expecting the station to beam this season’s Super League opening game in Lilongwe between defending champions Kamuzu Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers, Beta TV failed to cover the match to the disappointment of many football lovers who were eagerly awaiting for the encounter in front of their screens.