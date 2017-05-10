Empower girls to conserve environment – Mutharika

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has said that empowering girls with education is a good way to conserve the environment in Malawi and Africa at large.

Madam Mutharika made the remarks during the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) in South Africa after being bestowed as a goodwill ambassador of the august house.

In her speech, Mutharika said educated girls do not bear many children hence reducing pressure on the environment.

“Through Malawi Parliament, Population and Development Caucus we are tackling rapid population growth. We have also embarked on an environment and sanitation campaign under the beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM)”

“Through BEAM we are also championing girl child education, we believe that educating girls will create economically empowered women who in turn bear less children and be able to take care of the environment,” Mutharika said.

She further told the august house some of the activities that she will do as a goodwill ambassador of the Pan African Parliament.

Mutharika said the activities will include advocacy for ratification of PAP protocol, promotion of girl child education, reduction of illiteracy rates among women in Africa and environmental management.