Manganya politicises Tikuferanji, attacks Chaponda

Malawi’s renowned comedian Michael Usi popularly known as Manganya has faulted authorities’ failure to arrest former minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda who was found with huge sums of money in his house.

During the Saturday episode of “Tikuferanji”, Manganya dressed in a piece of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cloth locally called ‘Chitenje’, condemned the graft busting body for not making strides on the matter.

“In Malawi people are suffering, failing to get K1000 while somebody is being found with a large sum of cash at his house,” said Manganya in the series.

The comedian also faulted the ACB for not working in line with its slogan “Lemekezani Mulungu Pewani Ziphuphu” (Respect God resist Corruption) arguing that the bible forbids mentioning the name of God in vain as the bureau has at times been accused of selective justice.

“This is now a worn out cloth but up to now no arrest has been made, if it were Manganya he would have been in Police cell by now,” worried Manganya in the episode while pointing at the chitenje.

In February Chaponda was found with huge sums of money in various currencies, a development that raised eyebrows as Malawians questioned the source of the money.

The ACB confiscated the money and deposited it at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM). The bureau also asked for patience from Malawians saying it was investigating the matter.

However, two months have passed now and Malawians are yet to know the truth of the matter as the ACB claims that the investigations are still underway.