LUANAR builds new girls hostel

After launching Bunda Filling station weeks ago, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) on Thursday officially opened a new magnificent hostel at Bunda campus.

According to students union spokesperson Sharif Mdalangwa, the new hostel will be accommodating 212 girls.

In a memo made available to Malawi24 signed by Director of Students Affairs a Mr Gulule, all students who need a space in the hostel are supposed to be paying a rental fee of MK100, 000 per semester.

The new hostel is a boost to the college’s accommodation and it is expected to add to the number of girls who will be staying on campus.

Recently, LUANAR Bunda Campus launched its filling station called Bunda Filling station. The introduction of the filling station is expected to add revenue to the country.

During the official launch of the filling station Chairman of the University Council Professor James Seyani said they prefer to commercialize the fuel business by constructing the filling station and relocating it to a more spacious and easily accessible location.

“Since its inception as an institution of higher learning, LUANAR has been operating a fuel pump largely on non-commercial basis but as part of Public Sector Reforms, the council endorsed an initiative by the university management to commercialize its current fuel pump by constructing a new and modern filling station,” Seyani said.

“This business initiative is one way of diversifying the university’s revenue base to reduce financing gap that the college has been experiencing,” Seyani added.

The tanks of the filling station were provided by Puma for free and the whole project cost LUANAR MK400 million.