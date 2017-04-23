First Lady for cervical cancer screening

Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has urged women in the country to go for cervical cancer screening.

Mutharika made the call during Women’s Cultural Day Luncheon at Kamuzu Palace in Malawi capital city, Lilongwe.

In her remarks, the first lady said women should not be afraid of going for cancer screening if they want to know their cervical cancer status.

She gave an example of “Zokonda Amayi” women who went for cervical cancer screening and all of them were tested negative.

“These women are very happy because they know that they have no cervical cancer. So you have to go for cancer screening so that they will test you unlike just be assuming that you have cervical cancer or not. So I am urging you that in your respective groups that you have to go for cervical cancer screening.

“We can arrange that all women from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) should go for the screening, then all women from Police, followed by all women from Prison and later all women from Immigration must go for cancer screening. We can arrange this and this is very possible,” she said.

The first lady further told the women that cancer is curable and they should not be afraid.

Madam Mutharika also expressed concern that women in the country delay to go for cancer screening in seeking treatment of cervical cancer.

“Most women in the country do go for screening too late and that time the disease tend to be at an advanced stage. This is bad. Please women lets go for cervical cancer screening and also at the same time we can go for HIV/AIDS testing to know our status,” Mutharika urged the women.

Speaking at the same function, President Peter Mutharika told the women to support his government as it is committed in promoting women.

Mutharika gave examples of notable women such as Solicitor General Janet Banda, DPP Secretary General Glezelder Jeffrey, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Vice Chancellor Address Malata as some of the women who have been appointed to top positions by his government

The luncheon was attended by women from Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Police Service (MPS), Immigration Department and Malawi Prison Services (MPS).