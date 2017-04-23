ACB, MEC bosses should be fired – CSOs demand

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called for the immediate firing of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Lucas Kondowe and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah arguing that they have failed to serve the country.

Speaking to members of the press in Lilongwe on Saturday, executive director of Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) Gift Trapence said Kondowe and Ansah must be axed for failing to deliver as mandated.

Trapence wondered why Ansah’s MEC cancelled the June by-elections on the grounds of lack of funding.

He also accused MEC of not favouring the implementation of the proposed 50+1 system of electing president.

“MEC is there just to implement the laws but we are worried on how the chairperson commented on the 50+1. It seems she is tilting towards government because we have noted that DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) is refusing the system and we wonder how they could plan something that is to fail,” said Trapence.

On ACB, Trapence faulted the bureau of selective application of justice saying top government officials involved in corrupt practices are left to walk freely.

Other CSO leaders calling for the firing of the two are Dorothy Ngoma, Robert Mkwezalamba, Billy Mayaya and Reverend MacDonald Sembereka.

However, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has hit back at the CSOs saying they are being used by some quarters to frustrate government efforts.

MEC announced cancellation of the June by-elections citing financial hiccups. Ansah said the by-elections which are expected to be conducted in various parts of the country will be held after the 2017/18 budget.

The announcement followed controversy in the Lilongwe City South East constituency by-election as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) faulted the decision to have a by-election and not a re-run as ruled by the Supreme Court.