Barely weeks after withdrawing from sponsoring the Super League, TNM has announced that a decision has been reached for the mobile service provider to continue sponsoring the top flight football in the country.

The company stunned soccer loving Malawians when it announced its decision to pull out from sponsoring the league following comments made by the Competitions and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) regarding conditions attached in the contract between TNM and Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

According to CFTC, the contract restricted other competitors from being involved in football as TNM had exclussive rights as a condition for the company to continue sponsoring the league.

CFTC then ordered TNM and Sulom to review the contract.

The sentiments seemed to have angered the mobile service provider, which in return, withdrawal its sponsorship of the top flight football.

The move forced Malawi Government through Sports Ministry to intervene by engaging into talks with TNM, Sports Council of Malawi, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Sulom.

Weeks after the meeting, TNM has rescinded its decision.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, TNM will continue sponsoring the league.

”We are also grateful to CFTC Board and their parent Ministry of Industry and Trade for their subsequent and clearer interpretation of their earlier decision that the current Agreement/Contract be maintained until the year 2020, enough transitional period to allow the Malawi National Council of Sports and other stakeholders time to come up with a comprehensive roadmap and rules and regulations to govern the future contracts/agreements reasonable to all competing sports”,read­s the statement.

Meanwhile, Sulom is yet to comment on the latest development.

The 2017 season was scheduled to kickoff this coming weekend but Sulom had to shift to another date as TNM suspended its funding of the league before completely pulling out.