APM elevates Ngolongoliwa, Kawinga to paramount chiefs

President Peter Mutharika has elevated Senior Chiefs Ngolongoliwa of Thyolo and Kawinga of Machinga to Paramount Chiefs.

Minister of Local Development and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has confirmed the elevation of Senior Chief Ngolongoliwa of the Lhomwe tribe to Paramount Chief effective March 9 this year.

Mutharika has also elevated Senior Chief Kawinga of Yao tribe as Paramount Chief of Yao people.

According to Nankhumwa, the elevation of the two traditional leaders to Paramount Chiefs means that all Lhomwe and Yao people have mega leaders.

Other paramount chiefs in Malawi include Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa and Paramount Chief Lundu of Chewa.