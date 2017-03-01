Blue Eagles fires vice coach, team manager

Just days after taking over the leadership at Blue Eagles, the new executive committee has fired assistant coach Wilson Chidati, general manager Gabriel Chirwa, and technical director Allan Kachingwe, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to information made available to this publication, former Epac FC coach Audro Makonyola will deputise Deklerk Msakakuona, with Ken Mponda replacing Phiri as the team manager.

Eagles General Secretary Ulemu Kalua confirmed the development saying the changes have been made to ensure that the team performs well next season.

For the past five season, Eagles were able to perform well in the first round but always finished in the top four when the going got tougher in the second round.

Last season, the Area 30 based side had a successful first round as they finished top of the standings only to finish fourth after the last match of last season.