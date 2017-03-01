Nine rescued from drowning ambulance

Eight nurses and a driver from Mzimba district were saved from drowning after the ambulance they were travelling in got stuck in South Rukuru River on Monday.

The accident happened on South Rukuru River on the way to Euthini from Rumphi Boma.

According to Mzimba District Health Officer, the eight nurses together with the driver were going for a funeral of their fellow nurse at Malidade in the district.

As they were crossing the river, a big wave of water found the vehicle almost three-quarters through. The driver lost control of the car and it was pushed into the river.

However, onlookers reacted quickly and they managed to rescue all the people in the car.

The district’s health office later sent a tractor to get the vehicle tied to a tree so that it should not sink into the river or to get further washed away.

Meanwhile, the district’s health office has now removed the ambulance from the river. The office has since praised God for saving the nurses.