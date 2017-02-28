Soul Savers Sunday School donates towards Mponela Hospital

Children from Lilongwe’s Soul Savers Church have donated assorted items including soap, sugar and flour to Mponela Hospital last Saturday.

Speaking during the donation, Soul Savers Church overseer, Pastor Steve Wingolo, said it is one of his Church’s vision to encourage children in as far as the spirit of sharing is concerned.

“We always teach our children to love one another that is why they came here to share the little they have with their friends who are sick in this hospital,” said Wingolo.

Mponela Hospital officer-in-charge, Frank Linzie, thanked the children for the gesture saying the donation was timely.

“I would like to thank these children for choosing to donate to this hospital. The donation has come at a time when we are lacking a lot of things including food, and so we are very happy because this will take us a long way,” said Linzie, appealing to other well-wishers to emulate the gesture.

Linzie also appealed to churches in the country to borrow a leaf from soul savers church and reach out to the needy.