Devotion: Your source of light matters

Psalm 119:105 “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path”.

The light that you are using can guide or mislead you. For example when you put on a white shirt and enter a room with a green light, the white shirt will look green. Somebody in the room will tell you that you are putting on a green shirt. However when you go to the good (white) light, you can show the person that the shirt is not green but white;the same with the Word. Some people judge you based on a wrong source of light.

They say you are ugly or not handsome because some Magazine has told them who a beautiful girl is and who a handsome person is. Never accept people to define who you are based on the wrong source of light. Only allow the Word of God to define you because it is the correct light where we see properly.

What some people think is light to them, it is actually darkness. Mat 6:23 “But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the LIGHT THAT IS IN THEE BE DARKNESS, HOW GREAT IS THAT DARKNESS!” Now as a Christian why do you want such people to define who you are and even decide what you will be in future. Refuse anything that doesnt agree with the light of the Word. Such sources make you look different. They describe you differently. They give you wrong definitions. They demean you and make you lose confidence. Do not believe every newspapers, radio and the media that opposes the Word. It will mislead you. Believe the Word and let it be your light that shows you clearly who you are, what you are capable of doing and what you should be doing.

The Word is dependable. Psalm 12:6 “The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.”

Additional scripture: Num 23:19 God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?

Rom 3:4 … let God be true, but every man a liar.

Confession

I use the light of the Word. Its 100% correct and doesnt lie. I refuse every source of light that doesn’t conform to the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

