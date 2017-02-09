Japan grants MK77 m aid for construction of laboratory, library block

The Government of Japan has granted aid to Malawi Government amounting to US$105,267 (about K77 million) for the construction of a Laboratory and Library block at Namadzi Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Chiradzulu District.

Speaking during the signing ceremony and contract exchange at Japanese Embassy, Wednesday, Ambassador to Malawi Kae Yanagisawa referred to the importance of education as a foundation of well-being of each citizen and the socio-economic development of a country as stipulated in the Goal number 4 of the 2030 agenda.

The agenda is for Sustainable Development Goals especially inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Yanagisawa said Japan considers science and mathematics education as one of her priority areas, where it can show its comparative advantages from its past experience.

She then pointed out some of the areas which the Government of Japan and JICA have continuously been supporting for the development of science education in Malawi, such as providing technical support through deployment of science and mathematics volunteer teachers.

According to the Ambassador, this is being implemented under the JICA’s Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer program and the project for Strengthening of Mathematics and Science in Secondary Education (SMASSE) to improve the quality of science education in secondary schools through high quality teachers’ training.

Yanagisawa said she was pleased to learn that in line with strengthening science education, the Government of Malawi introduced a new school curriculum for secondary education in 2015, in which chemistry and physics subjects are now being taught in secondary schools.

“Many CDSSs are at a disadvantage because they do not have reliable and well equipped laboratories to each practical science which is the case with Namadzi CDSS. This situation makes it very difficult for students to perform well in science subjects during the Malawi School Certificate of Education,” said Yanagisawa.

She added that this is the reason why the Government of Japan decided to provide a grant to the Shire Highlands Education Division to assist the project of construction of a laboratory and library block and procure of laboratory instruments and school furniture at Namadzi.

In his remarks, Education Division Manager for Shire Highlands Education, Christopher Naunje said the grant has come at a right time when the division requires a lot of support.

He said the coming in of the laboratory and library block will assist students to have enough books for their studies and have equipment in the laboratory.

Naunje said the grant of the construction of school laboratory and library will touch on all the three strategic projects of Access and Equity, Quality and Relevance, Governance and management.

*Report by the Malawi News Agency