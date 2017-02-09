BBC Africa debate taking place in Malawi next week

The BBC has confirmed that the flagship BBC Africa debate will be held in Malawi next week with talk on how internet has changed how journalists work and the way that citizens find and share information on the agenda.

According to a press statement made available to Malawi24, the BBC says there will also be a launch of the 2017 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award during the series of events lined up to take place in the Warm Heart of Africa, Malawi.

“Available to hear on Friday 17th Feb at 1500 GMT on the BBC World Service, BBC Africa Debate will look at how distrust of the news is affecting African press. Listeners from across the continent can also join in with the discussion by using the hashtag #BBCAfricaDebate on social media,” reads the statement in part.

It adds: ‘’Presenters Akwasi Sarpong and Didi Akinyelure, will be joined by a local audience and a guest panel in Blantyre, Malawi. The recording will take place Wednesday 15th Feb and the debate will include a senior government official, media representatives from the public and private sectors, media regulators, bloggers and news consumers.”

According to the BBC, Focus on Africa radio will also be presented live from Blantyre on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th February.

The broadcasts will include features and reports from the city and beyond, plus interviews with guests and musical acts.

Through the debates, the BBC looks at the current issues that matter to Africa and bringing them to a global audience.

Recorded on location around Africa and covering a wide range of topics, an invited audience engages robustly with a distinguished international panel.