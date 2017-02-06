Fisherman drowns in Lake Malawi

A Sombre mood engulfed Kapanga village in Nkhotakota after a 28 year-old fisherman drowned in Lake Malawi on Thursday and his body was found floating on Saturday.

Reports that Malawi24 has gathered indicate that the fisherman Akani Gele went fishing together with other fishermen.

According to Peter Kapanga who is one of the people who lives in the village, Gele went fishing on this fateful day through Kapanga fishing dock in the district.

Kapanga told Malawi24 that late Gele was a leader of all fishermen and was in his own boat.

“It is a rule that one person should lead others and Gele was assigned to do so,” Kapanga said.

He further said that while fishing strong winds began, blowing the deceased’s canoe such that it capsized.

“His friends tried to search for him right there but yielded nothing until the next two days when he was found floating but dead around the same area in Lake Malawi,” said Kapanga.

The remains of late Gele were found on Saturday and laid to rest at Kapanga cemetery.

He came from Kapanga 1 village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.