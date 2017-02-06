Khama Khwiliro on another tribute to Grace Chinga

Grace Chinga is gone but not forgotten as Khama Khwiliro is in the studio recording another tribute to the departed gospel music songstress.

Khwiliro who featured in an all stars tribute to Chinga soon after her demise in March last year, is in a project of similar nature. This is but one way of celebrating the productive life of Grace whose music transformed souls for the better.

The Nthawi yanga yakwana star made the revelation in a Facebook post yesterday. He said Grace Chinga still lives in his heart hence dishing out another tribute.

“Some might be asking what am I doing in the studios? I had to do this Malawi. She is gone but in my heart she lives forever. Be on the lookout for this great surprise. Tribute to the legendary,” reads part of the message accompanied by a mixed picture of him and the late Grace.

However, Khwiliro saved other details about the project for a later date. He said he will reveal more as time goes but for now Malawians have to know that he is doing a tribute for Grace.

This will be one of the many tributes for the gospel lioness after both local and urban artists, secular and gospel artists, recorded their own.

With Grace Chinga gone, her children, Steve and Miracle, continue with the ministry. The latter who is claimed to have taken after her mother has even shot videos for some of her mother’s unfinished projects.