Phalombe boy dies in community policing custody

A 17 year-old boy has died in the custody of community policing members after he was suspected to have stolen property in Phalombe district.

The deceased Christopher Jonasi is reported to have stolen a DVD player and he was arrested and kept in custody of two community policing members.

Later on Saturday, the members noted that Jonasi had died while he was yet to be picked by the police officers.

Confirming on the local press, Phalombe police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi said they have arrested one member while the other is currently on the run.

The suspect is to appear in court to answer charge of murder.

However, the cause of the man’s death is yet to be known since postmortem results are yet to be released.

Jonasi hailed from Chipakula village in the district of Phalombe.

*Additional reporting by Grecium Gama