Malawi, Zambia maize deal: third company mentioned

Zambian authorities have disclosed one more company that was involved in the controversial deal to supply maize to Malawi.

The fresh revelations makes a total of three companies that were trusted by Malawian authorities to supply maize to the country.

The joint Parliamentary committee of public accounts and on agriculture that is currently in Zambia to probe the allegations of dubious transaction that Malawi had on the maize deal has disclosed that the inquiry has been told of Trans Globe to be another company hired to supply maize to Malawi.

Chairperson of the committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Malawi has been aware of two companies namely Kaloswe Courier and Commuter and Zambia Cooperate federation (ZCF).

“What we have been told here is that the ministry of agriculture which issues permit for farm products authorized ZCF to export 50,000 metric tonnes and Trans Globe 50,000 metric tonnes making it a total of 100,000 metric tonnes,” said Malunga.

Executive Director of Kaloswe, Isaac Kapambwe, has since denied assertions that two maize contracts (with his company and ZCF) were signed on the same day – 17 June 2016 as earlier indicated by Admarc.

Kapambwe argued that such contract cannot be cancelled within a day as they involve a big process.

Meanwhile the committee is yet to present its findings to the national assembly.