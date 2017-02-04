It was God who chose me to be Blantyre Mayor, says Ndipo as he calls for 5 year terms for Mayors

Mayor for Blantyre City Wild Ndipo has trashed claims that he was favoured by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for him to win in the Mayoral polls.

Ndipo won the seat last month after beating former Mayor Noel Chalamanda.

There were claims by another DPP candidate in the Mayoral elections Louis Ngalande who said that the party wanted Ndipo to win.

Speaking to Malawi24, Ndipo said leadership comes from God and that is why people voted for him to be the mayor of the city of Blantyre.

“The claims that I was favoured by the party to win the mayor’s seat are very false as most candidates in the elections were all Democratic Progressive Party members,” said Ndipo.

He added that the party never played a role before and after the elections.

However, Ndipo said he believes in strategic leadership whereby people work together as unity is strength.

On his plans for the city, Ndipo said he wants a well-lit Blantyre city in which people would feel comfortable.

He however warned that for some plans to be implemented, there is need for Blantyre residents to pay city rates in time so that the money should help the city to develop.

Ndipo also supported claims that the two year term for Mayors in the country is too short.

“We should have a 5 year term so that one develops the city well but the two year term is too short for one to develop the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor says he has a good working relationship with other councillors and he believes that they will work together to develop the city.